4 highest paid Dolphins players on the roster and what their futures look like
By Brian Miller
Entering 2024, the Miami Dolphins have several highly-paid players on the roster. Tua Tagovailoa will eventually get his extension, and that could reduce his cap hit this year, but it will increase his cap hits over the next four or five seasons. When his extension is done, he will be the highest-paid player on the Dolphins, and it won't be close.
Chris Grier and Miami are banking on these top paid athletes to carry the team, but what might the future look like and when will the Dolphins get relief from these contracts? Here is a deeper dive into what is in store for the team's future and a look at the top salaries in 2024:
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill, as it stands today, is the highest-paid player on the Dolphins roster. He will count for $31.3 million in cap space and is signed through the 2026 season. In 2025, his salary hit will be $34 million. Over the next two years, if released, Hill would carry $22 million in dead money with only $11 million in savings in 2025. A post-June 1 designation would flip those numbers.
Hill, however, is not going anywhere. Hill and the Dolphins are reportedly starting talks about a new contract extension that would make him one of, if not the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Hill has said he wants to retire a Miami Dolphin, and if a new contract is completed, that will likely happen.
Hill had planned to retire after the 2025 season, but that no longer is something being talked about by Hill. Instead, the Dolphins are likely going to keep him around for another couple of years beyond 2025. He's the No. 4 WR in terms of money in the NFL, but he's ready for that to change.