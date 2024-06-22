4 highest paid Dolphins players on the roster and what their futures look like
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins quarterback is about to make more money than any player in NFL history if you believe the media. The Trevor Lawrence contract with the Jaguars is now paying the same as Joe Burrow's contract, which is the highest in the NFL. Tagovailoa is now expected to eclipse that, if even by only $1 million or $2 million.
Tua will enter 2024 carrying an almost $24 million cap hit. It is fully guaranteed, as it is the fifth-year option. A new contract could reduce that figure for this season depending on how the contract is structured. Regardless, Tagovailoa is likely going to sign at least a four-year extension that will keep him with the Dolphins through the 2028 season at minimum.
Right now, Taogvailoa''s $24 million is a bargain compared to the likely $55 million it will jump to. Recent estimates put his contract in the $278 million range, with more than $210 million guaranteed. It's a massive deal for a quarterback who still has not won a playoff game or won a division title.