4 highest paid Dolphins players on the roster and what their futures look like
By Brian Miller
Bradley Chubb
Bradley Chubb will enter his second full season with the Dolphins and he is the third highest paid player currently on the Dolphins roster. Chubb will only count $15.8 million in cap space this year and there is no benefit for the Dolphins to release him. Not to mention of course he is injured. Chubb will return later in the year from his ACL injury, but he won't be able to start camp.
The Dolphins have Chubb locked up through the 2028 season after giving him a massive extension shortly after they traded for him two seasons ago. The Dolphins are banking on him to anchor the linebacker group. For now, Chubb will be the highest paid player on the Dolphins roster in 2027, but we all know that will not be the case later this offseason and both Tagovailoa and Hill will likely eclipse him when they are extended.
As for Chubb's future with the Dolphins, 2025 is a key season to watch. If Chubb doesn't return to form after his rehab and if he gets injured again, the Dolphins could look to move on from him and designate him as a June 1 release.