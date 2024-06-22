4 highest paid Dolphins players on the roster and what their futures look like
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead contemplated retirement and then opted to play another year. He accepted a restructured contract that will keep him in Miami through the 2028 season, but fans know as well as the Dolphins that Armstead's years are limited and he will not make it to 2028.
This year, Armstead comes in as the fourth highest paid player on the roster. His $10.5 million is less than $1 million above Jaylen Waddle. The future for Armstead is where the questions come in and a lot of people are wondering what will happen.
After contemplating retirement, Armstead is now considered a year-to-year player despite his contract being for five more years. Miami is likely to move on from Armstead following this season and they selected his replacement, Patrick Paul, in April's draft.
In 2025, the Dolphins would save $14.3 million by releasing him as a post June 1 designee. They would eat $7.8 million. This will be decided upon next offseason and a lot will depend on whether or not Armstead plays a big role this year and how far along Paul is by next offseason.