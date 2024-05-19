4 late-season Miami Dolphins games that could end up getting flexed
By Brian Miller
The last primetime game for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 season will come in Week 17 when the Browns and Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football. Depending on how both teams are playing, that game could get flexed out of the primetime slot. This is something that people are already keeping in mind.
It is, at this early point, unlikely that the game would get moved, but there are others that already have Dolphins fans talking about potential flexing. With that said, here are four games in particular to keep in mind as we inch closer to the regular season getting here:
Dolphins and Jets - Week 14 and Week 18
Miami will play the Jets in Miami Week 14 and again in Week 18. Last year, the Dolphins and Bills took center stage for the division title - the league seems to believe the Jets will show up to contend for the division this year. It might make sense for Miami to play in primetime Week 18 against New York. Could you imagine if the AFC East title was on the line? Week 14 will also be quite intriguing.
San Francisco at Miami - Week 16
I wouldn't bet on the NFL moving this game. It is rare that the league changes out-of-conference games, but if both teams are playing for something important, it is possible. Still, I wouldn't bet on this one being moved.
Dolphins at Texans - Week 15
This could be a great game with a lot riding on the outcome. Both teams could be playing to keep in competition for their respective division titles or they could be jockeying for a Wild Card spot. The winner of this game, should it come down to a tie-breaking scenario, might have the upper edge. This is a fantastic opportunity for the NFL to "flex" some muscle and showcase a quality game against two non-division foes.