4 Miami Dolphins defensive backs that may be out when Ramsey and Needham return
The Miami Dolphins are close to getting important pieces back in their secondary and when they do, the roster will get a little shake up.
By Brian Miller
The news for the Miami Dolphins couldn't have been much better this morning when Jalen Ramsey made his return to the practice field. While he won't be playing in any games for the next few weeks, his return now is at least on the horizon.
Throughout most of the year, Nik Needham continues to show his own recovery. He has been seen running on the field before games and stretching. He too should return sooner rather than later.
When both are finally back, the Dolphins will have to find room for them on the roster and that means someone will not have a job. There is no guarantee that the two freed spots will come from the secondary but at the very least, it means that playing time for someone will dwindle.
Who will see a reduction in playing opportunity and who may be out of a job entirely? Here is a look at what it could mean for these five players.
Parry Nickerson - Nickerson has seen his reps increase but with Ramsey coming back, that will change when Jalen hits the active roster. In fact, it may not leave a spot for Nickerson on the 53. The Dolphins could try and move him to the practice squad but he would need to clear waivers first.
Nickerson is still developing and there is talent to mold but it's going to be a lot more ups and downs until he and the Dolphins carve out a bigger role.