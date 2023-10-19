4 Miami Dolphins defensive backs that may be out when Ramsey and Needham return
The Miami Dolphins are close to getting important pieces back in their secondary and when they do, the roster will get a little shake up.
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins will have a big impact on the opportunities for Cam Smith.
Many Dolphins fans wonder why Cam Smith isn't getting opportunities to play. The 2nd round draft pick has made no impact on the field and has recorded one tackle in his only action of the season, coming last week against the Panthers. He has, however, played 61% of the special teams stats. He registered four snaps on defense last week.
Smith, according to Vic Fangio, wasn't quite ready during training camp and has not been able to get on the field in the regular season. Miami has used Eli Apple almost exclusively on the boundary and when he was out, Miami didn't turn to Smith.
With the return of Ramsey on the horizon, the chances of Smith getting on the field will decrease barring other injuries.
Eventually, Smith will get is chance but Miami, so far, did not find a contributor with their first pick in last April's draft. With Ramsey coming back, that might not change.