4 Miami Dolphins defensive backs that may be out when Ramsey and Needham return
The Miami Dolphins are close to getting important pieces back in their secondary and when they do, the roster will get a little shake up.
By Brian Miller
Kader Kohou has been electric at times and the Miami Dolphins fan base loves him but Ramsey and Needham could reduce his time on the field.
Kohou isn't going to lose his job, he has earned that but Nik Needham could take over some of the reps and that isn't a bad thing. Kohou is going to be the reason Miami can work Needham back into the fold.
In reality, Needham's return and Ramsey's return may not have as big an impact on Kohou at all. Needham has been out for over a year and he will need to get back into playing shape but the fact Miami will have options will be important and that is a boost that Fangio needs.
More likely than any, Eli Apple will take a hit in his playing time unless another injury hits the secondary.
Apple stands to be relegated back to the backup role in Miami. He hasn't played badly but he hasn't been great either. His job was to hold down the position until Ramsey got back and now that he is practicing, Apple will see far fewer reps in games but if the Dolphins' offense continues to explode with points, Ramsey could see himself on the sideline getting rest, despite his likely objections.