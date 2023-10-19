4 Miami Dolphins defensive backs that may be out when Ramsey and Needham return
The Miami Dolphins are close to getting important pieces back in their secondary and when they do, the roster will get a little shake up.
By Brian Miller
When Needham and Ramsey return for the Miami Dolphins, roster moves will need to be made and these two players could be released.
The Dolphins can't afford to keep all of their CBs on the roster when they get the other two back and that means jobs will be lost. It's a horrible part of the business but the Dolphins will have no choice.
It's hard to believe that Miami will keep the secondary intact while taking away from other parts of the team. Miami won't release Eli Apple but these two could be potential cuts.
Kelvin Joseph was obtained in a trade with the Cowboys. He has been on the active roster since he arrived but has been inactive the entire season. Joseph swapped spots with Noah Igbinoghene and when all these players come back, he could be a candidate for release.
If he is released, and he clears waivers, the Dolphins would likely put him on the practice squad.
It's hard to imagine Elijah Campbell being released because he contributes. I expect his name to come up though. More likely as we said earlier, Nickerson would go first but Campbell is going to be hit with either his roster spot or playing time and I lean toward the latter, considerably.