4 Miami Dolphins players who will likely be gone after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland
In a perfect world, this conversation isn't happening at all, but Jevon Holland is going to ask for a lot of money that the Dolphins can't afford. Miami will be tight with the cap next year and the only option they may have is to tag him. Doing so keeps him with the team for another year, but like Christian Wilkins, it would only be a matter of time before he leaves and Miami is likely to get nothing in return.
Allowing Holland to hit free agency should bring a compensatory draft pick back to the team, but that too isn't guaranteed. Miami would be wise to look ahead and find safety help to replace him should they feel his future with the team is in doubt.
One of the biggest and most interesting signs is that there have been no rumors about the team working out a new deal with Holland. Holland has said that nothing is imminent, and it seems that even a conversation hasn't really happened. If the Dolphins want to retain him, a deal should at least start being discussed soon while the price tag is lower. Next year, if he's not tagged, a deal could be quite expensive - Holland is probably thinking the same thing.