4 Miami Dolphins players who will likely be gone after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
Jason Sanders
This is a unique season for the Dolphins kicker. The NFL has changed the kickoff rules, so touchbacks are not all that important anymore. In fact, some teams are not using kickers at all and instead will train a better tackler with more speed for special teams.
Jason Sanders holds all the cards for his future. If his field goal percentages are good, the Dolphins will have no problems paying him $4.7 million next year, or they will restructure his deal and kick money down the road as they have before. That being said, if Sanders has an off season, the Dolphins could look to cut him. Doing so would save $4 million in cap space.
Sanders had a good season last year, and he needs to continue doing so, but we can't pretend that his entire career has been consistent. This year will be an important one for both the Dolphins and Sanders. He needs to stay consistent, otherwise it won't be long before Miami starts to look for a replacement.