4 Miami Dolphins players who will likely be gone after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year contract, with a void year in 2025 for cap purposes, but if injuries keep him off the field, there will be no reason to bring him back. Miami can easily part ways with the former All-Pro after this season if they decide the risk isn't worth the reward.
OBJ is pretty much playing on a one-year deal with the Dolphins and so far, he has yet to get on the field in training camp. That is a problem and a sign of what the Dolphins could be dealing with all season long. Beckham joining the Dolphins was exciting for Miami fans, but so far, there hasn't been much to get too fired up about. It's up in the air when he'll be back at practice.
Miami has a lot of moves that they can make and there are quite a few one-year deals on the books in 2024 that will come off next season, but those players need to be replaced and many of them will return on yet another one-year contract. Might Beckham do enough to stay in Miami beyond 2024? Who knows, but the early signs haven't been promising for him.