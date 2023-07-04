4 Miami Dolphins players that could explode like 4th of July fireworks in 2023
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins will need production on both sides of the ball, it is safe to say that the entire season rests on the arm of Tua Tagovailoa.
A breakout season for Tua? Last year should have been. Had he stayed on the field, the narrative could have been different for the Dolphins. A deep playoff run perhaps? An MVP season for their QB? The entire Tua is fragile narrative put to rest?
Instead, Tua suffered two known concussions and many will argue there was a third. His production may have waned as a result but there is a fire in him this year and the sparks should fly.
If Tua stays healthy there is no reason to believe he won't be less than spectacular. Miami's offense runs perfectly smooth with him at quarterback. Tua should see his best NFL season as a professional in 2023 and that will lead to MVP talk.
By the time the 2023 season enters playoff season, Tua could be considered one of the best QBs in Dolphins history with the statistics to back it up.