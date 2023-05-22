4 Miami Dolphins players that tend to be under-appreciated
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt is a name every Miami Dolphins fan knows but he is underappreciated because he is the one player that simply does his job.
When Miami Dolphins fans begin talking about the troubles along the offensive line we talk about Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg. We talk about the depth issues and the health of Terron Armstead. We talk about how well Conner Williams transitioned to center from guard.
We throw Robert Hunt's name out as the other lineman that doesn't need to be replaced. The truth is, Robert Hunt is a big part of the Dolphins offensive line. He is reliable and consistent and more importantly, healthy.
In his first three NFL seasons, Hunt has missed only five starts and all of them came during his rookie season. He hasn't just started every game the last two years but he is a lynchpin on the line that can pick up the slack from the right tackle position that seems to fluxuate with consitency as much as it does with who is playing.
Hunt got his face time when he almost scored an incredible flipping touchdown. He became a meme and his status in Dolphins lore was solidified but Hunt doesn't get the recognition he deserves because he quietly does his job and because the rest of the line is often at the center of negativity.