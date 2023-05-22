4 Miami Dolphins players that tend to be under-appreciated
By Brian Miller
Myles Gaskin may not make the Miami Dolphins roster this year and that only showcases how underrated he really is.
When the Miami Dolphins widdle down their roster, it would be surprising if Myles Gaskin in on it. In fact, if June 1st comes around and a move for a certain RB is made, Gaskin may not be on the roster for training camp.
Gaskin is a player that goes unnoticed especially after spending almost all of the 2022 season inactive. Yet Gaskin is a player that does everything the team asks of him and he doesn't complain, at least not publicly.
In 2022 when he was active for a game, he dressed and showed up prepared to play. Over his short four seasons with the Dolphins, Gaskin has watched his reps increase from 36 in his rookie season to 142 to 173, and then to only 10 rushes in 2022. That's not an easy pill for any player to swallow.
Buried on the Dolphins depth chart, Gaskin didn't ask for a trade. Didn't ask to be released. When he was called upon for his 10 carries, he rushed for only 26 yards. When he was thrown to six times, he caught four of them for 28.
This year, if for some reason Gaskin makes the roster, he will again be stuck behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, rookie De'Von Achane, and probably Salvon Ahmed but make no mistake, Gaskin has had value for this team. He isn't great but he works hard.