4 Miami Dolphins players that tend to be under-appreciated
By Brian Miller
Durham Smythe is more of an asset to the Miami Dolphins than most fans realize.
Yes, Smythe spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins living behind the shadow of Mike Gesicki. Both were drafted during the same draft, it is Smythe that has stuck around and could be a long-term solution for Miami's offense.
Entering this year's off-season, it was said that Miami needed to improve at tight end with many pointing to the inevitable loss of Gesicki.
Smythe is a worker. He is a blue-collar type football player that just quietly does his job. He is a good blocker and a good pass catcher but he is not great at either singularly. That isn't a knock as he provides the Dolphins with veteran experience and a player that is understanding not only the system but the role he is asked to play and he embraces both.
Miami fans, me included, assumed that Miami would look to make a big upgrade at the position and maybe if the draft had fallen a certain way that may have been the case but the Dolphins didn't address the position in free agency with a top player instead adding players that have room to grow.
The Dolphins offense doesn't use the TE position as other teams do so the value in Smythe is hard to truly appreciate because he isn't flashy. He is called out more for a missed block then a great one but the truth is, his blocking is fine and for the Dolphins, it's what is needed.