4 Miami Dolphins veterans who won’t make the Week 1 roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins like to keep draft picks, and this year, they added seven. They also like to keep at least a couple of their undrafted rookies. To keep them means other players will not make the final 53. Some are going to be obvious, considering they are on one-year deals and were not on the roster last season.
Others will be a little harder to swallow. With that in mind, general manager Chris Grier is going to have some tough calls to make, which we think will include letting these four players go this summer:
4. Salvon Ahmed
There is no reason to believe that Salvon Ahmed will make the Dolphins roster this year. Much like he took a spot from Myles Gaskin last year, leading to his release, this year it will be a similar situation. For Ahmed, it isn't about competing against Jeff Wilson Jr. It's about trying to knock off Wilson and Chris Brooks. The Dolphins have a solid running back unit with Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. One spot remains for the unit and it will be Brooks or Wilson's to lose.
It will be interesting to see how camp shakes up considering the Dolphins like what he brings to the table, but this is a good group with and without him. That makes him more expendable because of all the backs on the roster. Ahmed is the least likely to get the call in a game and the reps in practice will be more limited to preseason contests.