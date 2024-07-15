4 Miami Dolphins veterans who won’t make the Week 1 roster
By Brian Miller
3. Cameron Goode
The Dolphins gave Cameron Goode two years to get acclimated to the NFL. He isn't bad, but he isn't taking the forward steps he needs to in order to make the roster. Working in his favor is the fact that he was a draft pick only two seasons ago, but working against him is a new defensive scheme with new coaches. Miami added players in free agency both as starters and to give the team more depth.
For Goode, he could end up a practice squad addition and that would work well for the Dolphins who probably don't want to lose him. Miami's linebacker group has more talent than last year and that is going to provide competition. Goode needs to have a good camp, but the reality is he may be fighting an uphill battle from the start.
How Goode fits into the defense will be interesting to watch throughout camp, but his biggest challenge may not be what he does on the field, it might be getting enough reps to show the coaching staff he belongs.