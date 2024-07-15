4 Miami Dolphins veterans who won’t make the Week 1 roster
By Brian Miller
1. Liam Eichenberg
This is a big stretch, but there is a path to the Dolphins letting their 2023 starting center go. Eichenberg will compete for a guard position this year, but he may not win it. He is inconsistent as a guard, and his best play since being drafted has been at center. That is Aaron Brewer's job now. An injury to Brewer bodes well for Eichenberg because he is the best choice to back him up.
The Dolphins have players that can flip to center if need be and should the Dolphins explore veterans who are released or try to sign Connor Williams, Eichenberg could see his chances dwindle.
Releasing Eichenberg, honestly, is highly unlikely. He would save the Dolphins over $3 million in cap space with less than $1 million in dead money. Eichenberg's training camp this year needs to be good and he is a player who could actually put in a great camp, win the guard job, and get extended by midseason. Or, he could show nothing new and lose his job in camp.