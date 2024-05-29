4 most intriguing Dolphins position battles to keep an eye on in 2024
By Brian Miller
3. Tight ends
The competition at TE will actually be quite boring if we are being honest. I'm including this only because there are currently six TEs on the roster, and Miami will keep four at most. Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith are the only locks to make the team.
Tanner Conner, Jody Fortson, Julian Hill, and undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci will compete for the final two spots. Hill has the experience of last season on his side, and Conner has been with the team for a year already. Still, neither has shown enough to consider themselves locks, let alone favorites to make the team.
Fortson has a lot to show after leaving Kansas City. He has spent his career buried behind Travis Kelce. He will compete to shine without him and he's already been making some great plays at OTAs. Fortson isn't a big name in this league, but he's got potential to make a difference. Soon enough, we'll find out if the Dolphins will give him a shot to do his thing once September arrives.