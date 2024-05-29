4 most intriguing Dolphins position battles to keep an eye on in 2024
By Brian Miller
2. Offensive line
There should be quality competition along the offensive line in 2024. Miami may not be deep with experience beyond the first and second tier, but the Dolphins are hoping to develop several players, and those guys could stand out and take a spot from a fringe veteran.
Matthew Jones is a player that fans should keep an eye on. The undrafted rookie has a lot of upside and potential, and he could push for a roster spot over guys like Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines, and a couple of others. It will be interesting to see who can back up Terron Armstead at tackle.
Miami selected Patrick Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but many consider him more developmental in his rookie season. Miami will keep nine and maybe 10 players along the line at most, and that means several players will not have a shot at the 53 without an impressive summer and training camp. Could Chris Grier bring in a veteran through free agency too? That's something we can't rule out.