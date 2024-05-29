4 most intriguing Dolphins position battles to keep an eye on in 2024
By Brian Miller
1. Safety
With four spots open and two of them taken by Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland, a competition will decide who lands the final two roster spots. We may be looking at another player coming into this equation as well, and if that happens, it will get much tighter and far more interesting.
The competition for now will be between sixth-round draft pick Patrick McMorris, a steady safety who has good ball skills, Nik Needham, a potential CB converting to compete at safety, and undrafted rookie Mark Perry, who the Dolphins liked enough to guarantee him $150,000 to sign with them after the draft.
If the Dolphins add veteran help before training camp starts, the competition will be tighter among those three. Needham making the switch to safety is a move that plenty of Dolphins fans are excited about. If he impresses during camp and then the regular season, Anthony Weaver could end up looking like a genius.