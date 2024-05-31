4 moves the Dolphins must get done after extending Jaylen Waddle
By Brian Miller
3. An extension for Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips and Waddle came to the Miami Dolphins in the same round of the same draft, but Phillips' situation is a bit different. Waddle is healthy, but Phillips is not healthy yet after going down with a season-ending injury in 2023.
There are two lines of thought to this situation. One, the Dolphins could get a deal done now with the hopes of it costing less since Phillips is still on the road to recovery. It may save them some money down the road. The other thought is to wait and see how the 2024 season plays out and that might be the better option of the two.
The Dolphins have Phillips under contract through the 2025 season because they picked up his fifth-year option. Waiting on Phillips might be a smart move, but it wouldn't be one that would make fans happy. Phillips is a fan favorite in Miami and people want to see him get paid too, especially after his draft mate in Waddle got his bag.