4 moves the Dolphins must get done after extending Jaylen Waddle

2. Sign free-agent safety Justin Simmons
Until Justin Simmons is signed, it doesn't matter that he will be expensive. He would immediately improve the Dolphins' secondary and would give Anthony Weaver a solid trio of safeties to run the 3-high look. Simmons had a great season in 2023, making the Pro Bowl for the Broncos.
He was a cap casualty with Denver and has been a free agent since March. Why Simmons isn't under contract is a big question, and it could be because he is asking for too much money. That might be true, and he could be seeking more than a one-year deal, which Grier likely won't get done for him.
However, with money opening up on June 1 following the Xavien Howard release becoming official, the Dolphins will have $18 million more to work with. This doesn't mean the Dolphins should overspend for someone like Simmons, but it could give Grier and the front office more resources to try and make something work.