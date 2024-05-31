4 moves the Dolphins must get done after extending Jaylen Waddle
By Brian Miller
1. Finalize an extension with Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland is Miami's next big contract that needs to be addressed. He isn't under a fifth-year option and will play in 2024 without a contract beyond next season. If he hits free agency in 2025, he will be one of the highest-paid safeties in the league - fans will hate to see him walk out the door for nothing.
The Dolphins may be trying to lowball him, and if that is the case, Holland would likely bet on himself like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt did and let it play out for a bigger payday. The longer Holland's deal isn't addressed, the more likely he could become a free agent, as the Dolphins are not known for midseason contract negotiations.
Getting him signed before the start of the league new year in March 2025 may not be possible. For the Dolphins, it could be a matter of waiting until after June 1 when there will be more money available. Regardless, Grier needs to figure things out with Holland soon. No one wants this to be his last campaign in South Florida.