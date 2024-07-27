4 moves the Dolphins must make after the monster Tua Tagovailoa contract
By Brian Miller
Standout safety Jevon Holland should get a new deal too
There has been almost no talk of Jevon Holland getting an extension despite the fact that he will be a free agent after this season. The Dolphins do not have a fifth-year option to use on the former second-round draft pick, but they could look to keep him on the franchise tag if a deal isn't worked out before 2025.
Holland is going to want to get paid as if he's a Top 5 safety in the NFL. He isn't, not yet that is, but he does have the potential. The Dolphins could look at this season as a final test for Holland and after the year is over, negotiate based on his performance under Anthony Weaver.
Last season, Holland was looking every bit of a Pro Bowl safety before he was hurt, but he wasn't thrilled with the way Vic Fangio ran the defense. Now, he will play under a much younger defensive coordinator who comes from a system, Baltimore, that relies on the deep secondary.
Holland has no excuses this year and he could get an extension done quickly if the Dolphins decide to try and land him cheaper than they would next year. This will be something to keep an eye on for the Miami faithful.