4 moves the Dolphins must make after the monster Tua Tagovailoa contract
By Brian Miller
Signing Justin Simmons would be a dream move for Miami
If the Dolphins don't look at Holland as a franchise-type player, and maybe even if they do, Justin Simmons might be worth the money and would immediately make the deep secondary better. Simmons could step in on Day 1 and play as the third safety in Weaver's system, or he could start opposite Holland and let Jordan Poyer play a more versatile role.
Miami can afford Simmons this year and next season too all while keeping Holland around. They could tag Holland next year and then pay him in 2026 when the Simmons contract might be easier to digest and the cap number goes up.
The fact that Simmons hasn't signed is interesting and at some point he may need to take a one-year deal - no one in the NFL does one-year deals like Grier. If he could hit this one out of the park, he may just make the Dolphins defense one of the best in the league. It sure wouldn't hurt their chances to win the AFC East too.