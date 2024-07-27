4 moves the Dolphins must make after the monster Tua Tagovailoa contract
By Brian Miller
Adding Greg Van Roten to the offensive line would be huge
The Miami Dolphins have their franchise quarterback on a team-record contract, but now it's time to take out some insurance on their investment. Miami has a big problem at guard, no matter how much Grier believes they don't.
Grier can say that fans and the media worry more about the offensive line than the coaching staff does, but now he has $212 million reasons why he needs to stop that line of thinking. Greg Van Roten makes a lot of sense to help out the interior offensive line.
Roten is making rounds with workouts, but so far he hasn't been linked to the Dolphins. He has started 71 games in the NFL at guard, including 17 last year with the Raiders. He isn't perfect by any stretch, but he is better than what Miami has at the moment and gives the team an immediate starter for the depth on the roster to compete against.
The Dolphins have money and Van Roten shouldn't be that expensive. Now that Tua is under contract for the long haul, getting help makes a lot of sense for this team. The Dolphins need help up front and Van Roten is looking for a new home. Get this done, Mr. Grier.