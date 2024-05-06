4 nightmare scheduling scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will soon find out their official 2024 NFL schedule.
There is nothing worse than seeing the schedule for a team like the Miami Dolphins and realizing that the league set them up for failure from the start. Winning in the NFL is tough enough, but when you have to battle a bad schedule, it can be worse. In fact, it can be a nightmare.
On social media, there have been some rumblings and rumors that the Dolphins will open the 2024 season at home. That actually wouldn't be a good opening unless we get to watch the Buffalo Bills wilt under 110-degree sunshine. With Miami playing an extra road game this year, it is better to open away from home. That sets up a more even schedule for the rest of the season. With that said, here's our look at some rough scenarios we hope the team avoids in '24:
4. Dolphins open at home for back-to-back weekends
This would be a horrible situation for the Dolphins. Miami would get the home-field advantage and potentially a 1p.m. kickoff. Still, the NFL could go one step further and give the Dolphins Week 1 and Week 2 primetime games like they did last year.
They could also put Miami's opener at 4 p.m. when the sun has dipped a little further behind the shade at Hard Rock Stadium. If the Dolphins open with two home games, they will only have six left over the course of the next 15 games. That isn't ideal and would mean Miami will face at least one three-game road trip.