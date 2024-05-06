4 nightmare scheduling scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
3. Dolphins play two three-game road series in '24
Two years ago, the Dolphins left Miami for a two-game road trip on the West Coast. They played the 49ers and Chargers and then returned to the East Coast to take on the Bills in Orchard Park. Miami lost all three. With an extra road game on the schedule this year, the Dolphins can expect to see at least one three-game span away from home.
Miami should be given back-to-back road games on the West Coast in 2024. The NFL schedulers typically schedule teams who travel from one coast to the other in back-to-back games against teams in that same region. This year, the Dolphins will play the Rams and Seahawks on the road.
Adding to this nightmare scenario would be the NFL scheduling the Dolphins for a game against the Rams and then fly them back east and then back to Seattle. That is more travel than teams need to endure. If they did this and made that middle game a road game as well, the Dolphins would be jet-lagged and not at their best.