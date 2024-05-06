4 nightmare scheduling scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
1. The NFL will almost certainly give the Dolphins a tough end-of-season schedule
In 2023, the Dolphins faced the Bills in the final weekend of football and they lost the division - fans are still haunted by this. A lead they held all season long. Miami played the Bills, Cowboys, and Ravens to end the season.
Dolphins fans can expect a similar nightmare schedule for December and the first week of January. Miami will play teams like the Jaguars, Bills, Browns, and Texans, all of whom are AFC teams chasing the postseason and division titles.
Last fall and winter, the Dolphins didn't play well against winning teams, and they can't expect the schedule makers to give them a late-season reprieve. If Miami is going to make the postseason, they need to beat the good teams, too, but this season could pit Miami against as many as five teams projected to be in the playoffs in the last five weeks of the season. That's not ideal.