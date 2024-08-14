4 offensive philosophies Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel needs to embrace
By Matt Serniak
Get De'Von Achane the ball in vertical routes
So far in training camp, one of the consistent themes from the beat writers at practices is the incorporation of De'Von Achane in the passing game. We're not simply talking about swing routes in check downs, but it's being said Achane is lining up like a receiver and going down the field or coming out of the backfield and also going downfield. Thinking about the possibility of seeing more of Achane being lined up as a WR has a lot of people fired up.
We know the kind of playmaker Achane is and we know that he has bulked up a bit heading into his second season. He's ready for more action and it's safe to say he's looking for more ways to help out the passing game. Can you imagine Achane catching the ball in the open field and going off to the races like this?
If Hill and Waddle are on the field, Achane should have a great matchup every time and if Hill or Waddle are going deep, then there's a decent chance Achane will have a one-on-one matchup on the other side of the field. Utilizing that backside idea we previously spoke about and trusting Achane to catch the ball should be huge for this offense in many ways.
It helps the offense produce yards and points, and it also keeps Hill and Waddle from absorbing more hits. We can't take it lightly how crucial it is to have them as close to 100 percent as possible late in the year for this team.