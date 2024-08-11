4 players the Dolphins can extend now that Tyreek Hill has his money
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey is in a situation similar to Hill. He played exceptionally well last season despite missing the first quarter of the campaign. Miami has Ramsey under contract through 2025, as his final years are voidable.
The Dolphins could do a similar deal with Ramsey that they did with Hill. Give him more guaranteed money and lessen the cap situation for 2025. Miami could front some of that money this year, which they could manipulate for future savings.
Ramsey is 30 years old and while he has started to show some signs that he is wearing down, his play on the field is still elite and that is something Miami should want to keep unless they plan to replace him down the road via the draft. That road is coming up quickly. Ramsey will count only $7.9 in cap space this year, but that balloons to $26.2 million in 2025.