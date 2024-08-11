4 players the Dolphins can extend now that Tyreek Hill has his money
By Brian Miller
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips could get an extension, or the Dolphins could simply move on to someone else, but the problem is Phillips is injured and no matter how great his recovery is looking, he is still hurt. Phillips is coming off a torn Achilles injury and while players tend to recover without issue, it is still a risk.
Miami has the benefit of playing Phillips in 2025 on the fifth-year option and that would be a smart move by Grier. It would give him another season to medically evaluate him. Miami will have to pay him roughly $13 million on that option, but now is not the time to explore an extension while he remains off the field.
Phillips is one of the more dominating players on the Dolphins' defense, and he was showcasing to the rest of the league when he arrived. His injury ended his 2023 season early, but he has remained mentally strong and continues to work hard to get to where he needs to be. Once he is healthy and back on the field, Phillips can start talking about future earnings.