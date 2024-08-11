4 players the Dolphins can extend now that Tyreek Hill has his money
By Brian Miller
David Long Jr.
The Dolphins have David Long Jr. for one more year, and then he will be a free agent. Long won't be expensive to retain, and the Dolphins could extend him for another two years now. There is plenty of tape on Long, and Anthony Weaver has seen enough of him in practice to know if he can be a fit in the system.
Miami will have many free agents after the season thanks to short-term contracts and one-year deals. Long has been consistent for the Dolphins and healthy. Grier could consider this a potentially inexpensive extension.
Overall, the Dolphins have money if they choose to spend it, and whether they opt for street free agents to bolster their roster now or if they choose to get deals done with impending players is up to Grier. Miami's other option is to simply pack it away and carry it over to the 2025 season, where they will be well over the cap and need to cut, restructure, or designate someone a June 1 release to get under it.