4 Players Drew Rosenhaus says Dolphins fans should keep an eye on in round one
By Brian Miller
Super-agent Drew Rosenhaus is ready for the 2024 NFL Draft and he has a message for Miami Dolphins fans. "Watch these four players."
Rosenhaus was speaking with Josh Mozer on his podcast and was asked about the 21st pick in this year's draft. Rosenhaus listed four players that he has heard the Dolphins could have interest in.
Graham Barton - The Duke University center is an intriguing prospect for the Dolphins who could, for the first time in Chris Grier's GM career, become the Dolphins top pick in the draft. Grier has never drafted an interior offensive lineman.
Barton is unique because he can also play left tackle and the Dolphins need some quality depth behing Terron Armstead. What is interesting, however, is that Barton is a solid choice at guard. He can play all three but he is better at center and tackle. Still, his quickness and athleticism make him a top potential target for the Dolphins, especially if they choose to drop back a few spot.
Jared Verse - Verse has been on the tongues and conversations surrounding the Dolphins draft for a month now. The Florida State edge-rusher makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins who are without depth at the position but also need a starter. The edge position is a pretty big hole for Miami considering Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are both on the injured list.
Xavier Worthy - Rosenhaus believes that Mike McDaniel will be pounding the table for this speedy wide receiver. McDaniel's offense is all about speed and Worthy would make an incredibly tough trio of wideouts to cover. Worthy has been climbing draft boards since the NFL Combine and he could potentially be gone before 21 but many believe his draft slot will be between then at maybe 29.
Some believe that Worthy may be selected before Brian Thomas, Jr. of LSU. Something to keep an eye on.
Laiatu Latu - The UCLA edge-rusher is one of the best in this year's draft class and it would be shocking if he were still on the board when Miami drafted. If he is, Rosenhaus may be right, the Dolphins could make him their number one pick in this year's draft and I don't think they will need to worry about the position for a long time.