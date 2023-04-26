4 players Miami Dolphins could trade during draft and 2 they won't trade for
The Miami Dolphins 2023 draft so far has not been very exciting to think about. Tight end at 51, maybe a linebacker or offensive lineman. Round three is appealing but not like it has been in year's past. Despite speculation, don't expect Miami to be overly active, especially as it relates to trades.
Only one player on the Dolphins roster could net the team a first-round draft pick and that is Christian Wilkins. The problem is Miami may not find a suitor for him if they wanted to and they really don't want to. That doesn't leave much on the roster that could be packaged for more draft picks or other players.
The first player on this list is also the most obvious, Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
The Dolphins have said they have received calls about Wilson and it could come down to draft day before a move is made, if a move is made at all. It is hard to imagine the Dolphins work out a deal that would include Miami eating part of the contract within a 4, 7, or 12 minute window.
Wilson is however, the most likely player to get traded this weekend because the Dolphins don't really need him anymore. They have a slot player in Braxton Berrios and they have Chosen Anderson who can slide outside or play inside as well. Add into the mix, Erik Ezukanma and Wilson is the odd man out.
It is unclear who would trade for Wilson but many have speculated that the Cowboys could bring him back. Miami, again, would have to eat a portion of the contract.
A trade of Wilson could save as much as $6 million with $2 million dead money if Miami didn't eat the contract to facilitate the trade. He will count $8 million in cap space.