4 players Miami Dolphins could trade during draft and 2 they won't trade for
No player that the Miami Dolphins have, has a worse contract than Emmanuel Ogbah. So much so that Miami would have to far more than half just to entice a team into trading for him.
Any team interested in Ogbah will have missed out on the edge rushers on day one and two which means Miami would be paying his contract for a likely 6th round draft pick and at that point, do you really eat the money?
Ogbah is set to make $17.1 million (cap number) in 2023 and even a trade means Miami eats $6 million but they would save $11 million. It is likely they would need to eat more to move him.
Miami might be better off keeping Ogbah who missed most of last year with an injury. He wasn't playing well prior to the injury but there is a belief that he will bounce back and if he does, the Dolphins would have a potent one-two punch with Jaelen Phillps on the other side.
The draft this year has a lot of teams needing defensive edge rushers and there are not a lot of them to choose from making the position a high-priority for many teams. This is what could give the Dolphins a chance to move him if they want but again, do they really want to?