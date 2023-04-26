4 players Miami Dolphins could trade during draft and 2 they won't trade for
Could Noah Igbinoghene be part of a deal that brings Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins this weekend?
There has been a lot of speculation about the Dolphins looking to trade for Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook. Both would be impressive additions to the offense and make defenses account for the Dolphins running game.
Igbinoghene has been a pretty big mistake but he could see support from Brian Flores in Minnesota. That same line of thinking could also pertain to Raekwon Davis who Flores really wanted in the draft.
The truth takes us to a more likely scenario of neither Cook nor Henry being traded to the Dolphins.
There is a lot that would go into a deal for either running back including new contracts and that makes a trade during the draft near impossible.
More than likely, the Dolphins move on from Wilson but the likelihood of any other player being traded is pretty slim and the chances of the Dolphins making a move that will essentially take away draft selections is also unlikely.
There are options to make moves but when the clock ticks down at 51 and 84 the only deals we are likely to see are the ones that Miami moves down and acquires more draft capital and that too could be unlikely as well.