4 players the Miami Dolphins didn't land in free agency and are better for it
By Brian Miller
Sometimes not having a ton of money can be a good thing and this year, the Miami Dolphins were lucky to miss out on several players.
There is always an opportunity to overpay for available players whether they are free agents or available in a trade. When a player hits free agency that fills a need or someone that the team was looking at previously, it can sometimes lead to making a bad decision.
This year, Chris Grier didn't have the money to walk into the league new year with a strut. Instead, he had to maneuver around other teams and identify players that he and Mike McDaniel believe can help the team take the next step.
Since last season's free agency period and the NFL trade deadline mis-season, the Dolphins had been linked to several players and when this year's market opened, they didn't pursue them. Here are four players that the Dolphins were smart not to overspend on.
Saquon Barkley
Barkley wasted little time getting out away from the New York Giants. He didn't make his fans very happy when he chose to stay in the division either.
Barkley headed to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a three-year $37.7 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. Miami reportedly had interest in Barkley last year but they didn't jump at the chance to get him this year.
The money is a little much considering the fact that Barkley has had injury issues but Miami needed to spend that money somewhere else.