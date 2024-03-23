4 players the Miami Dolphins didn't land in free agency and are better for it
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins needed to add WR help and free agency looked like it could provide an opportunity.
Calvin Ridley
Could you imagine Ridley, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle on the same team? It would be crazy. Ridley had a good season last year in Jacksonville and there were some who believed the Dolphins might have interest but clearly, if they had, it evaporated when the details of his contract were revealed.
There is no way of knowing if the Dolphins even picked up the phone to inquire but if his contract expectations were revealed to the GMs, the Dolphins were smart to stay out of it.
Ridley signed a 4-year $92 million contract with $50 million guaranteed. It is a massive contract that is a lot higher than many expected. Ridley's deal is the 4th highest contract of this off-season from a player switching teams.