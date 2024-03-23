4 players the Miami Dolphins didn't land in free agency and are better for it
By Brian Miller
For the last two seasons there has been talk about the Dolphins having interest in trading for an OLB and they could have had one this year.
Danielle Hunter
Hunter has played very well for the Vikings and he fills a need for the Dolphins. There had been speculation last year that the Dolphins may have had an interest in making a move for him via trade. Clearly, that didn't materialize but heading into free agency this year, many thought Hunter would be a top candidate for Miami.
Hunter, however, signed a contract to join the Texans. His deal is for 2 years worth up to $49 million with almost all of it, $48 million, guaranteed. That is a hefty price for any player let alone one who is borderline great.
Miami was able to use that money to add Jordyn Brooks who can earn up to $26.5 million over three years. The Dolphins got the better deal here.