4 players the Miami Dolphins didn't land in free agency and are better for it
By Brian Miller
The need at corner was pretty significant for the Dolphins and a trade looked possible.
L'Jarius Sneed
Sneed was a hot-button player for many Dolphins fans. The Chiefs placed the Franchise Tag on him with the hopes of trading him. When the market opened it was thought a move could happen quickly but it didn't. Sneed remained with the Chiefs.
Now, a trade has been finalized and Sneed is moving away from the Chiefs to join the Titans. The compensation to get Sneed wasn't all that bad. A 2025 3rd-round pick, which would have been the same compensatory comp pick had he left in free agency, and a 2024 7th-round pick swap.
According to reports, the Dolphins were not one of the teams listed as having interest or contact with the Chiefs about him. His contract, however, is a bit high.
Sneed will receive a 4-year deal worth up to $76 million and $55 million guaranteed. Maybe Chris Grier learned his lesson about overspending on CBs who are not quite as elite as some may think.