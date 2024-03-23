Phin Phanatic
4 players the Miami Dolphins didn't land in free agency and are better for it

By Brian Miller

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) heads to the goal line in the second quarter past
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) heads to the goal line in the second quarter past / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK /
The need at corner was pretty significant for the Dolphins and a trade looked possible.

L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed was a hot-button player for many Dolphins fans. The Chiefs placed the Franchise Tag on him with the hopes of trading him. When the market opened it was thought a move could happen quickly but it didn't. Sneed remained with the Chiefs.

Now, a trade has been finalized and Sneed is moving away from the Chiefs to join the Titans. The compensation to get Sneed wasn't all that bad. A 2025 3rd-round pick, which would have been the same compensatory comp pick had he left in free agency, and a 2024 7th-round pick swap.

According to reports, the Dolphins were not one of the teams listed as having interest or contact with the Chiefs about him. His contract, however, is a bit high.

Sneed will receive a 4-year deal worth up to $76 million and $55 million guaranteed. Maybe Chris Grier learned his lesson about overspending on CBs who are not quite as elite as some may think.

