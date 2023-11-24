4 Players the Miami Dolphins should return to the store they bought them from
The Miami Dolphins have a great roster but there are holes in it and some of those holes are filled with players that should be returned.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have spent their time building a roster that still needs to be tweaked and while they are hitting on many players, some...not so much.
Earlier we looked at the Black Friday steals for the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier and while perusing the shop (roster) naturally you find players that haven't exactly lived up to what they were sold for.
Jake Bailey - Punter
The Miami Dolphins replaced Thomas Morstead with Jake Bailey. The question is why? Bailey didn't have a great year with the Patriots in 2022 and ended the season in Bill Belichick's doghouse. He signed with the Dolphins after the team opted to let Morstead walk.
Today, the Dolphins will face Morstead who returned for a second stint with the Jets. This year, Morstead has been his consistent self while Bailey looks like that stuffed animal that you found out had a rip in it.
Bailey is only making $1.09 million but the Dolphins should have looked at another model that would have been a little cheaper. Michael Turk, son of former NFL and Dolphins punter Matt Turk may have been the better choice after all.
Bailey has punted 30 times this year but only 11 of them have landed inside the 20, a 36% ratio. Making that number look worse, only two have been touchbacks meaning his punts are not getting to where they should be.
Return value (cut savings) - 1.092 million in dead money