4 Players the Miami Dolphins should return to the store they bought them from
The Miami Dolphins have a great roster but there are holes in it and some of those holes are filled with players that should be returned.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans will argue this but shopping for a Cadillac on Black Friday may not get you a great deal and when it is an old used Caddy, there are bound to be issues.
Terron Armstead - $9.23 million
Terron Armstead was once the classy Caddy with a spit-shined coat of paint and now, the rust is showing and the engine is breaking down. Armstead simply can't keep his motor running.
In 2022 he missed games and so far in 2023, he has played in only four and there is a good chance he doesn't play against the Jets on Black Friday.
Yes, Armstead is a great locker-room guy and the perfect veteran for younger players to learn from. It's a good thing too because it seems they get to put into play what he might be teaching, almost every week.
With Armstead, it's always something new and that isn't a knock on him, he is a great football player who sadly just can't stay healthy. Miami should have known this if they looked at the Carfax report. Armstead has never stayed healthy.
In his 11 NFL seasons, Armstead has never played an entire year. He came close in 2019 and 2020 starting 15 and 14 games respectively. Last year he made it 13 but wasn't available at the end of the season.
Black Friday return value: $31.6 million in dead money