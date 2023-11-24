4 Players the Miami Dolphins should return to the store they bought them from
The Miami Dolphins have a great roster but there are holes in it and some of those holes are filled with players that should be returned.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins return window for Emmanuel Ogbah has closed and sadly, at the end of the season, he will likely be designated as a donation to free agency.
Emmanuel Ogbah - $17.1 million
There isn't much to get excited about these days when Ogbah is on the field. You want him to succeed and you want him to make plays and sometimes he does but his impact is nothing like it used to be and Ogbah is a big example of overspending on a player after one good season.
Ogbah was great in 2021 and the Dolphins gave him a big contract ahead of the 2022 season. He started only 3 of 9 games for the Dolphins and his impact this year has been far from the level Mia I expected when they extended him for a lot of money.
For the Dolphins, there isn't much they can do. There were rumors that teams had inquired about him at the trade deadline but nothing came out of that. The Dolphins will pay him $17 million this year because releasing him would cost them $21 million in dead space with minimal savings.
2024, however, will be a bit different. Ogbah's deal becomes more friendly for the Dolphins and the team will eat only $4 million against a $13 million savings.
Black Friday return value - $3.8 million in 2023