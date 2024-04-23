4 prospects that will rip out the hearts of Dolphins fans if they are drafted before 21
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have to wait for 20 other teams to make their draft picks before they will be on the clock. Several of those teams will rip their hearts out.
Miami will enter the draft with needs at defensive tackle, defensive edge, safety, offensive line, and even tight end, again. By the time the Dolphins are on the clock, fans will watch the teams in front of them pick through the draft boards player by player.
For the Dolphins, there should be plenty of players available but these five players could be ripped off the board in the picks immediately before Chris Grier gets a chance.
Troy Fautanu is one of the best mid-round prospects in this year's draft and while there haven't been a lot of churning rumors that Grier and the Dolphins have interest, it would be difficult to picture a draft board without him near the top.
Fautanu is going to be special in the NFL. His versatility to play both guard and tackle will make him a lot more shiny to many teams. In front of the Dolphins at 21, the Steelers are looking to be one of those teams in need of a top tackle/guard prospect. Pittsburgh will select in the 20th spot and that would be a horrible scenario if Grier is hoping for him to be there at 21.