4 prospects that will rip out the hearts of Dolphins fans if they are drafted before 21
By Brian Miller
When it comes to needs, the Dolphins safety position is one that "needs" be addressed.
Cooper DeJean would make the Dolphins secondary one of the best on-paper units in the entire AFC if not the NFL. The young rookie could slide in immediately next to Jevon Holland and could give Anthony Weaver the space to move Jordan Poyer to the 3rd safety role.
DeJean is going to be good and it wouldn't be surprising if the Dolphins jumped at the chance to draft him should he fall to 21. The problem will be, if Miami wants him, they may end up watching him leave the draft pool before they get the chance.
Many mock drafts are showing DeJean as a target for the Jaguars. The Jaguars are a popular team to break Dolphins fans' hearts. The Jaguars need an offensive line, safety, and wide receiver as well which means a potential Dolphins target will be playing up the road on I95.