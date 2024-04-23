4 prospects that will rip out the hearts of Dolphins fans if they are drafted before 21
By Brian Miller
If the Dolphins' interests lie with a wide receiver, Brian Thomas, Jr. of LSU has been a player pegged to be an option at 21.
Brian Thomas has a lot of upside and would get the juices flowing for Mike McDaniel and his offense. He would send McDaniel to the drawing board for his playbook. It's hard to imagine a trio of Thomas, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. That being said, will he really be available at 21?
If a team currently slated to select ahead of the Dolphins doesn't take Thomas, it is possible that a team behind them will trade up. The Bills and Cardinals are two teams that may take the opportunity to move up in the draft, ahead of Miami, to take him.
In front of Miami, the Jaguars are also, again, in position to take a player the Dolphins were hoping to grab at 21. The Bengals also can't be ruled out given some of the players lost on their roster this year. Regardless, the Dolphins may be forced to reach a little for a player like Xavier Worthy who is more likely to get drafted in the latter half of round one.