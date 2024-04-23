4 prospects that will rip out the hearts of Dolphins fans if they are drafted before 21
By Brian Miller
You can pretty much pick a player along the offensive line and the Dolphins will be linked to them.
The Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, and Seahawks are four of the five teams that pick immediately in front of Miami, all of them have a need for offensive linemen. Even if they all went Oline, Miami could be looking at a defensive edge rusher and the Rams could play the spoiler.
UCLA prospect Laiatu Latu has been a player with a rumored link of interest to the Dolphins. Miami has also shown interest in Jared Verse as well. Latu is considered the better option and he could go to the Rams who need the help. The Rams pick two selections before the Dolphins.
Verse and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson should still be on the board at 21 but both are players Miami could potentially trade back and still land in round one. Latu would be a steal at 21 but again, if the Dolphins view him as their target, he could be off the board just before they get the chance.